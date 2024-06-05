Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.42 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 1 cents at $6.59 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 1 cents at $3.67 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 1.25 cents at $11.80 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.02 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.3 cent at $2.56 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.12 cent at $.93 a pound.

