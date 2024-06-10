Live Radio
Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 10, 2024, 9:54 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.49 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 1.5 cents at $6.26 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.50 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.79 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.25 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.63 cent at $2.56 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.32 cent at $.92 a pound.

