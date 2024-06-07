Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.52 a bushel. Jul. wheat was unchanged at $6.39 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 0.5 cent at $3.58 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $12.01 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.12 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.05 cent at $2.53 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.1 cent at $.92 a pound.

