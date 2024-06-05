Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 3.25 cents at $4.39 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 13.75 cents at $6.46 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 13.5 cents at $3.53 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 4.25 cents at $11.76 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.35 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.5 cents at $2.55 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.48 cent at $.92 a pound.

