Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, livestock lower

Grains lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

June 5, 2024, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 3.25 cents at $4.39 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 13.75 cents at $6.46 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 13.5 cents at $3.53 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 4.25 cents at $11.76 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.35 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.5 cents at $2.55 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.48 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up