Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.42 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 14.25 cents at $6.58 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 4.25 cents at $3.66 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 4.5 cents at $11.79 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.25 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.35 cents at $2.56 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.83 cent at $.93 a pound.

