Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 3 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 3 cents at $4.49 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 12.75 cents at $6.27 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 9.75 cents at $3.49 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 23 cents at $11.78 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.1 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 2 cents at $2.55 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.35 cent at $.93 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.