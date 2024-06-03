Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.46 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $6.78 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 1.5 cents at $3.86 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 0.75 cent at $12.04 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.32 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.33 cent at $2.57 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.55 cent at $.95 a pound.

