Graham: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 7, 2024, 6:47 AM

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Graham Corp. (GHM) on Friday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Batavia, New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.6 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $185.5 million.

Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.

