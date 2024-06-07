GameStop: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Friday reported a loss of $32.3 million in…

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Friday reported a loss of $32.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $881.8 million in the period.

