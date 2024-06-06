G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $609.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, G-III Apparel expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $650 million for the fiscal second quarter.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.58 to $3.68 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIII

