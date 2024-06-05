Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $300.1…

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $300.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $7.63 billion in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dollar Tree expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.3 billion to $7.6 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Dollar Tree expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $7 per share, with revenue ranging from $31 billion to $32 billion.

