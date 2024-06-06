DocuSign: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $33.8 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $33.8 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $709.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $706.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $725 million to $729 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.92 billion to $2.93 billion.

