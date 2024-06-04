Designer Brands, SiteOne fall; Viking HealthEquity, Donaldson rise, Tuesday, 6/4/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), up $1.49 to $82.71.
The provider of services for managing health care accounts raised its earnings forecast.
VF Corp. (VFC), down 55 cents to $13.26.
The owner of the Vans and Timberland brands named Caroline Brown to lead North Face.
Core & Main Inc. (CNM), down $8.76 to $47.33.
The distributor of water and fire protection products reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), down $2.45 to $8.60.
The footwear and accessories retailer’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Donaldson Co. (DCI) , up 55 cents to $72.50.
The maker of filtration systems beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $2.58 to $111.88.
The energy company slipped along with falling crude oil prices.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down $3.52 to $48.52.
The copper miner fell along with slumping prices for the base metal.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE), down $15.85 to $136.23.
The landscaping supplies company warned investors about weaker sales and demand.
