Core & Main: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Tuesday reported earnings of $95 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.
The distributor of water and fire protection products posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period.
Core & Main expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion.
