CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|540½
|562½
|539½
|559¾
|+18½
|Sep
|560
|581½
|558¼
|579½
|+19
|Dec
|583
|602¾
|581¼
|601½
|+18½
|Mar
|601
|620¼
|600
|619
|+18
|May
|610¾
|629¼
|610¾
|628
|+16¾
|Jul
|615¼
|631¾
|615¼
|630½
|+15
|Sep
|625¼
|639¼
|624½
|638
|+13¼
|Dec
|640
|650¼
|636
|649
|+13
|Mar
|655¼
|+12¼
|May
|653½
|+11¾
|Jul
|619
|629
|619
|629
|+10¼
|Est. sales 140,898.
|Wed.’s sales 130,350
|Wed.’s open int 406,147,
|up 4,396
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|420
|421¼
|413½
|413¾
|—6¼
|Sep
|425½
|427½
|422¼
|422½
|—3
|Dec
|436¾
|438
|433
|433¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|448¼
|450
|445¼
|446¼
|—2
|May
|457¾
|459¾
|454
|455¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|463¾
|468
|460½
|461¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|455¾
|460¾
|453½
|455¼
|+¾
|Dec
|457¾
|462½
|456
|458½
|+2
|Mar
|473¼
|473¼
|467
|469½
|+1¾
|May
|476½
|476¾
|476½
|476½
|+1¾
|Jul
|481¾
|482¼
|478½
|481¼
|+1½
|Sep
|458
|+2¼
|Dec
|456¾
|458
|453¼
|456¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|470
|+2¼
|Dec
|459
|+3
|Est. sales 687,715.
|Wed.’s sales 649,938
|Wed.’s open int 1,517,746
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|291
|314¾
|288½
|304
|+9½
|Sep
|301
|319¾
|296¼
|313½
|+9¾
|Dec
|312½
|326¾
|308
|320¾
|+8¼
|Mar
|318¾
|336½
|318¾
|332
|+10½
|May
|338¼
|+10½
|Jul
|344
|+10½
|Sep
|339¾
|+10½
|Dec
|346½
|+10½
|Mar
|343½
|+10½
|May
|349½
|+10½
|Jul
|346¼
|+10½
|Sep
|362
|+10½
|Est. sales 1,216.
|Wed.’s sales 1,216
|Wed.’s open int 4,945
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1161½
|1169½
|1150¾
|1152¼
|—10½
|Aug
|1140½
|1149¼
|1133¾
|1136¼
|—6
|Sep
|1107
|1111½
|1099¾
|1103
|—4¼
|Nov
|1106¾
|1111
|1101
|1104¾
|—2¼
|Jan
|1119½
|1123½
|1114¼
|1117¾
|—2
|Mar
|1125
|1129½
|1119¾
|1123
|—2¼
|May
|1131¾
|1136
|1126
|1129½
|—2¾
|Jul
|1139
|1143¼
|1133
|1136¾
|—2¾
|Aug
|1131
|—2¼
|Sep
|1105
|1107¾
|1104¾
|1107¾
|—2½
|Nov
|1102¼
|1106
|1095
|1098
|—3¾
|Jan
|1106
|1107¾
|1106
|1107¾
|—4
|Mar
|1107
|—4
|May
|1110¼
|—3½
|Jul
|1113
|1116
|1113
|1116
|—3¼
|Aug
|1110
|—3¼
|Sep
|1089¾
|—3¼
|Nov
|1081
|1082¾
|1079¼
|1082¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|1088¾
|—3¼
|Nov
|1070¼
|—3¼
|Est. sales 300,330.
|Wed.’s sales 280,032
|Wed.’s open int 752,296
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|43.41
|44.06
|42.98
|43.49
|+.04
|Aug
|43.78
|44.34
|43.28
|43.73
|+.01
|Sep
|43.80
|44.35
|43.35
|43.75
|Oct
|43.62
|44.14
|43.18
|43.57
|—.03
|Dec
|43.65
|44.15
|43.17
|43.56
|—.09
|Jan
|43.72
|44.21
|43.17
|43.57
|—.15
|Mar
|43.96
|44.38
|43.35
|43.75
|—.18
|May
|44.17
|44.63
|43.57
|43.91
|—.26
|Jul
|44.33
|44.72
|43.69
|44.03
|—.30
|Aug
|44.17
|44.43
|43.55
|43.83
|—.34
|Sep
|44.37
|44.37
|43.55
|43.55
|—.37
|Oct
|43.94
|43.94
|43.06
|43.12
|—.41
|Dec
|43.76
|43.83
|42.74
|42.98
|—.43
|Jan
|43.00
|—.42
|Mar
|43.03
|—.41
|May
|42.97
|—.40
|Jul
|42.96
|—.40
|Aug
|42.69
|—.40
|Sep
|42.71
|—.40
|Oct
|42.58
|—.40
|Dec
|42.80
|—.40
|Jul
|42.69
|—.40
|Oct
|42.68
|—.40
|Dec
|42.42
|—.40
|Est. sales 284,641.
|Wed.’s sales 267,926
|Wed.’s open int 575,649
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|361.50
|365.70
|357.30
|361.10
|+.20
|Aug
|347.00
|351.90
|344.10
|348.10
|+1.10
|Sep
|339.00
|342.30
|337.30
|338.90
|—.50
|Oct
|335.10
|337.40
|333.50
|334.60
|—.50
|Dec
|338.40
|341.10
|336.60
|338.50
|+.10
|Jan
|338.70
|341.30
|337.00
|339.00
|+.30
|Mar
|338.40
|341.10
|336.90
|339.40
|+1.00
|May
|338.70
|341.30
|337.30
|340.10
|+1.50
|Jul
|340.90
|343.40
|339.60
|342.10
|+1.30
|Aug
|340.50
|342.70
|339.00
|341.20
|+1.10
|Sep
|337.70
|341.00
|337.50
|339.60
|+1.20
|Oct
|336.40
|338.20
|335.80
|336.60
|+1.20
|Dec
|336.20
|339.40
|336.00
|337.90
|+.90
|Jan
|337.50
|+.80
|Mar
|335.10
|+.70
|May
|334.70
|+.50
|Jul
|340.50
|340.50
|335.80
|335.80
|+.40
|Aug
|333.20
|+.70
|Sep
|332.90
|+.20
|Oct
|332.50
|+.20
|Dec
|332.30
|+.40
|Jul
|332.80
|+.40
|Oct
|332.80
|+.40
|Dec
|338.20
|+.10
|Est. sales 235,812.
|Wed.’s sales 217,494
|Wed.’s open int 492,631
