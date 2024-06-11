Casey’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $87 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $2.34.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $502 million, or $13.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.86 billion.

Casey’s shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $326.53, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.