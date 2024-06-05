Campbell: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $133 million.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.07 to $3.10 per share.

