Calavo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Monday reported net income of $6.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $184.4 million in the period.

