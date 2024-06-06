Big Lots: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Thursday reported a loss of $205 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Thursday reported a loss of $205 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $6.99. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $4.51 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.23 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $3.52. A year ago, they were trading at $5.90.

