Job search sites can help interviewees efficiently search for and apply to hundreds of opportunities. They minimize the need to visit each company’s website individually and check whether it has open positions.

Using job search sites gives you more time and energy to focus on other aspects of your job-hunting journey, such as networking or researching companies and roles. For example, the U.S. News job search site has easy-to-use filters to help you find the right jobs by location, salary and date posted. You can even set up alerts to receive new job postings by email.

We’ve compiled a list of the best job search sites below to streamline your job hunt.

The best job search websites include:

— U.S. News job search site

— CareerBuilder

— Glassdoor

— Indeed

— LinkedIn

— LinkUp

— Monster

— SimplyHired

— Snagajob

— Wellfound

— ZipRecruiter

CareerBuilder

You’ll find jobs of many levels posted here, and there’s an app that makes it easier to review jobs on the go. CareerBuilder has features such as “recommended skills” to help assess your qualifications for a job.

Pros:

— Search functions are easy to use.

— The job recommendation engine is intuitive.

— It offers personalized career tests.

Cons:

— The website is peppered with ads.

— Some job listings are outdated.

Glassdoor

Known for providing anonymous company reviews, Glassdoor also lists jobs. In addition, you get access to company reviews and salary information to help you evaluate the company before you apply. But remember: Some company reviews can be positively or negatively biased, so take them with a grain of salt and look for trends.

Pros:

— It’s free to use.

— There are lots of job postings and opportunities.

— It provides approximated salaries for each available position.

Cons:

— It lacks advanced search options.

— Employee reviews can be biased.

Indeed

You’ll find almost every type and level of job on Indeed, including remote job opportunities. It also provides an app to access jobs from your mobile device. You’ll want to check out the employer reviews and salary information available.

Pros:

— It provides salary information and company reviews.

— It’s free to use.

— It offers an extensive and diverse list of jobs.

Cons:

— Some job postings may be outdated.

— Its user interface is not as appealing as those of some competitors.

LinkedIn

The popular networking site LinkedIn also has a job board. Under the jobs tab, type the keyword or job title. You can filter a job by the date it was posted or by experience level. One noteworthy feature allows you to filter results based on jobs posted by companies where you have contacts or people in your network. You can also search for internships and remote work.

Pros:

— It’s an excellent tool for networking.

— Your profile and posts allow you to show off previous job accomplishments.

— It’s easy to contact and build relationships with recruiters or hiring managers.

Cons:

— Some job postings may be filled or expired.

— Useful job search features are not always free.

LinkUp

LinkUp is a job search engine that aggregates job listings from employer websites. It pulls jobs directly from the career pages of over 50,000 company websites, providing up-to-date listings.

Pros:

— Job listings are frequently updated.

— The website is clean and easy to use.

— You can search for jobs on the go with its mobile app.

Cons:

— It does not offer resources such as resume tools or career advice blogs.

Monster

Monster hosts jobs for many experience levels and work styles. It has the expected search functionality but does lack a filter for job salary.

Pros:

— You can apply for some jobs without an account.

— It’s free for job seekers.

— It offers a wide range of job opportunities.

Cons:

— Job search filters are limited.

— It does not always list salaries.

SimplyHired

SimplyHired aggregates jobs found on company career sites as well as other job boards, so when you find one posted here, you will be redirected to the original source of the job posting.

Pros:

— The interface is user-friendly.

— It’s free for employers and job seekers.

Cons:

— There are limited job postings in certain industries.

— It lacks customizable job alerts.

Snagajob

Snagajob is an online marketplace for hourly work in the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries. The platform has over 6 million registered job seekers and is used by companies like Burger King and Dunkin Donuts to find qualified job candidates.

Pros:

— It’s free to use.

— It offers a large number of job listings.

— A mobile app is available.

Cons:

— Some users have complained about spam.

— It could be challenging to use on a mobile browser.

Wellfound

Wellfound, formerly known as AngelList, is a job search site designed for startups and remote workers. What makes it stand out from other sites is that it provides job seekers with salary ranges, equity options for each open position and information on key figures in the company.

Pros:

— It provides salary and equity information.

— It lists remote jobs throughout the world.

— It features a pleasant user interface.

Cons:

— The job database is small compared to other sites like LinkedIn.

— It focuses on job openings from startups.

ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter is one of the largest job search engines on the market. With nearly all types and levels of jobs, it’s just one more site you may want to test.

Pros:

— Its algorithm matches job posting opportunities to your job title.

— You can browse on the go with an app.

— It offers a career advice blog.

Cons:

— Some job applicants have complained about spam.

— It has limited job search filters.

Niche Job Boards to Explore

Companies often post job opportunities on specialty or niche job boards to reach candidates with an industry, occupational or geographic specialty. In addition to applying for positions on general job boards like LinkedIn or Glassdoor, it’s worth searching for a site that caters to your area of interest. Here are some niche job boards to explore:

Dice: Best for Technical Jobs

Dice is a job board known for its specialized focus on technical and information technology careers.

Pros:

— You can apply many filters to get suitable results.

— It offers a comprehensive jobs directory.

— The interface is user-friendly.

— It offers career development resources.

Cons:

— Some job postings may be outdated.

eFinancialCareers: Best for Finance Jobs

If you’re a finance professional looking to advance your career, check out eFinancialCareers. The job site currently has a database of around 25,000 jobs in financial services and technology. It also provides daily financial news and analysis and career advice.

Pros:

— It offers advanced search filters that allow you to narrow down job listings.

— You can set up personalized job alerts based on your search criteria.

— It has a clean user interface.

Cons:

— Many listings don’t have salary information.

HigherEdJobs.com: Best for Jobs From Colleges and Universities

HigherEdJobs.com caters to professionals looking for career opportunities in higher education. The site features a wide range of job listings, including faculty positions, administrative roles, research opportunities and support staff jobs. Beyond its comprehensive job database, HigherEdJobs also offers other career resources, including a podcast about job search strategies and a newsletter featuring higher education news.

Pros:

— You can set up customized job alerts and post your resume.

— It allows you to search for jobs by category, location, school or type.

— It has a database of over 90,000 jobs at 2,198 institutions.

Cons:

— The site isn’t easy to navigate.

— Some listings may be outdated.

HRCrossing: Best for Human Resources Jobs

HRCrossing is a private job board that aggregates job opportunities in human resources. It has a team of researchers, programmers and analysts that helps compile jobs from more than 1,000 career pages and other sources, including hidden roles on employer sites and corporate career pages.

Pros:

— The site ensures that filled positions are removed from the job board.

— It offers job seeker resources like career advice tailored to the HR industry.

— Your information is kept private.

Cons:

— Its user interface is not as appealing as those of some competitors.

— Its job database is small compared to other job search sites like LinkedIn.

Idealist: Best for Nonprofit Openings

Idealist is a social-impact job board that features job opportunities at nonprofit organizations, social-impact businesses and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Pros:

— Both paid and volunteer positions are listed.

— It features job listings and volunteer opportunities throughout the world.

— It offers job search advice for those interested in a social-impact career.

Cons:

— Job search filters are limited.

— Many job opportunities are outside of the country.

ProBlogger: Best for Writing Careers

ProBlogger has built a strong reputation for connecting talented writers with job opportunities across various niches, including blogging, copywriting, technical writing and content strategy.

Pros:

— It offers resources, including articles and tutorials, to help writers improve their skills.

— Many job posts offer competitive pay and clear job descriptions.

— The job board is specifically focused on content writing.

Cons:

— Employers are required to pay a fee to post jobs, which limits the number of available opportunities.

— The user interface is poor.

Remote.co: Best for Remote Positions

Remote.co is a go-to site for people seeking remote positions. The job board curates career opportunities in the most popular remote job categories, including data entry, copywriting, software development and customer service. The site also provides plenty of resources to help navigate the work-from-home lifestyle.

Pros:

— Many users praise the site for its extensive job listings.

— It offers advice and insights on remote work.

— Advertised positions are categorized according to industry.

Cons:

— There are limited fully remote positions (many are hybrid).

— Filtering jobs by location or time zones can be tricky.

USAJobs.gov: Best for Government Jobs

USAJobs.gov is an excellent job search site to explore if you want to work within the U.S. government. All federal job opportunities posted on the site come with a detailed position description and instructions on how to apply.

Pros:

— Job listings are across different federal agencies and departments.

— It offers virtual job fairs and events.

— Most listings include detailed information about the position.

Cons:

— It only offers access to federal positions.

— Job search filters are limited.

Expert Tips for Using Job Boards Effectively

Here are some actionable tips from career experts to help you use job boards effectively and land a position at your next company.

Set Up Saved Searches and Alerts for Jobs

“Scrolling endlessly through a job board is not a good use of your time, and you want to be aware of new jobs that are a match as soon as possible,” says Becca Carnahan, a Harvard Business School career coach and founder of Next Chapter Careers.

To avoid missing out on suitable job opportunities, she suggests setting up saved searches and alerts for jobs matching your criteria posted within the past 24 hours. Most job search sites, such as LinkedIn and Indeed, allow you to do so.

Apply With a Targeted Resume Within 2 Days

If you want to stand out among hundreds or even thousands of applicants, apply with a targeted resume and cover letter within two days of the job being posted. Remember to carefully read through the job criteria so you can highlight the skills and experience that match those particular requirements in your resume and cover letter.

“Hiring managers are hiring for a role because they have a problem they need to be solved, and they want that problem solved ASAP. The first applicants that come through the door will be considered strongly because the hiring manager has a vested interest in filling the role quickly,” Carnahan says.

Follow Up

By following up on your online applications with emails or LinkedIn messages to hiring managers, you express your genuine interest in the role and keep yourself on their radar.

“Ideally, you’ve already had an informational conversation with someone at the company, and you can follow up directly with that person,” Carnahan says. But even if that’s not the case, “a targeted follow-up expressing interest in the role can still help elevate your candidacy by giving you more visibility in the stack of applications,” she adds.

Apply on Both the Job Site and Company Site

“Some recruiters might not check all job sites where a position is posted,” says Jodi Brandstetter, founder and HR career expert at By Design Brainery, an online learning platform for HR and talent professionals.

To maximize visibility, she suggests applying for the role on both the job site and the company’s official career portal. While doing so may take some extra time, it’s worth it to enhance your chances of getting hired.

Is Using a Job Board the Best Way to Land a Job?

Some jobs are never posted on job boards, and many are filled through personal and professional connections. Carnahan recommends her clients spend limited time on job boards when they’re seeking new roles.

While Carnahan says you typically have a better chance of landing your dream role by creating target lists of companies and setting up informational conversations, “job boards still have their place,” she says. Carnahan suggests using one broad job board like LinkedIn and another related to your industry or sector to make the best use of these tools. For example, if you’re searching for nonprofit work, use both LinkedIn and Idealist to increase your odds of snagging your ideal role.

Job Boards Are Useful, But They’re Not the Only Option

Job boards streamline your job hunt by saving you time and energy. But don’t solely rely on these boards for your job search. Take the time to network and build relationships with professionals in your field since your connections may be the key to unlocking your next career move. And remember: Whether you’re using LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor or a niche job board, always fill out your profile entirely so the algorithm can match you with suitable opportunities.

Update 06/14/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.