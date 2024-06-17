Autodesk, Walt Disney rise; AMC Networks, Dycom fall, Monday, 6/17/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Autodesk Inc., up $14.64 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Autodesk Inc., up $14.64 to $240.51.

Investor Starboard Value disclosed a $500 million stake and wants improvements at the company.

Aaron’s Company Inc., up $2.52 to $10.06.

IQVentures Holdings is buying the rent-to-own furniture and appliance company.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $4.73 to $177.24.

The chipmaker is reportedly planning to raise prices on some of its chips.

AMC Networks Inc., down $5.52 to $10.19.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC announced a $125 million private debt offering.

Dycom Industries Inc., down $5.88 to $170.63.

The provider of specialty contracting services said CEO Steven E. Nielsen is retiring.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 85 cents to $47.26.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Ennis Inc., up 78 cents to $21.67.

The clothing and label maker beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Walt Disney Co., up $1.55 to $101.52.

The entertainment giant’s “Inside Out 2” earned $155 million in ticket sales over the weekend according to studio estimates.

