Autodesk, Walt Disney rise; AMC Networks, Dycom fall, Monday, 6/17/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Autodesk Inc., up $14.64 to $240.51.
Investor Starboard Value disclosed a $500 million stake and wants improvements at the company.
Aaron’s Company Inc., up $2.52 to $10.06.
IQVentures Holdings is buying the rent-to-own furniture and appliance company.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $4.73 to $177.24.
The chipmaker is reportedly planning to raise prices on some of its chips.
AMC Networks Inc., down $5.52 to $10.19.
The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC announced a $125 million private debt offering.
Dycom Industries Inc., down $5.88 to $170.63.
The provider of specialty contracting services said CEO Steven E. Nielsen is retiring.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 85 cents to $47.26.
The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.
Ennis Inc., up 78 cents to $21.67.
The clothing and label maker beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Walt Disney Co., up $1.55 to $101.52.
The entertainment giant’s “Inside Out 2” earned $155 million in ticket sales over the weekend according to studio estimates.
