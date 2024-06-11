Autodesk: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $252 million.…

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.87 per share.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.98 to $2.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.99 to $8.21 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.09 billion.

Autodesk shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $211.17, a rise of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

