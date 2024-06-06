AstroNova: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.2 million.

The West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $33 million in the period.

AstroNova shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.

