Argan: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $7.9…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 58 cents.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $157.7 million in the period.

Argan shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.14, an increase of 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.