Zuora: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.7…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $109.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zuora expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $111.5 million to $113.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zuora expects full-year earnings in the range of 41 cents to 43 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $451 million to $459 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.