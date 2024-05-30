Zscaler: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $553.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $535.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $565 million to $567 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.99 to $3.01 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.14 billion.

