ZoomInfo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $310.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $306 million to $309 million for the fiscal second quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion.

