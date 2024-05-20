Zoom Video: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $216.3 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zoom Video expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.21.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Zoom Video expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.99 to $5.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.62 billion.

