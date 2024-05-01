Zillow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $529 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $509.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zillow said it expects revenue in the range of $525 million to $540 million.

