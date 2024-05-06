Zeta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Monday reported a loss of $39.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Monday reported a loss of $39.6 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $194.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $214 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $895 million to $905 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZETA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZETA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.