Xometry: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $122.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $127 million to $129 million.

