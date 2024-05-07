Wynn: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $144.2 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

