Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wynn: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Wynn: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 4:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $144.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYNN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up