W&T: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Friday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $140.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTI

