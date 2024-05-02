Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
World Acceptance: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 8:01 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Thursday reported profit of $35.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $6.09.

The subprime consumer lender posted revenue of $159.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.3 million, or $13.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $573.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRLD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

