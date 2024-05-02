Workiva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.7 million in…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $175.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $174 million to $176 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of 96 cents to $1.03 per share, with revenue ranging from $719 million to $723 million.

