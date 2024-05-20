Live Radio
Workhorse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 20, 2024, 5:16 PM

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Monday reported a loss of $29.2 million in its first quarter.

The Sharonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WKHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WKHS

