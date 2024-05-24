Workday, Intuit fall; Ross Stores, Deckers Outdoor rise, Friday, 5/24/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday: Workday Inc., down $39.99…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Workday Inc., down $39.99 to $220.91.

The maker of human resources software trimmed its subscription revenue forecast for the year.

Ross Stores Inc., up $10.27 to $142.13.

The discount retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $128.25 to $1,032.90.

The maker of Ugg boots beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Guardant Health Inc., up $3.01 to $25.52.

An FDA advisory panel recommended approving the oncology testing services’ colon cancer test.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., up $6.15 to $158.51.

The defense contractor beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Intuit Inc., down $55.27 to $606.99.

The maker of TurboTax and other accounting software gave investors a quarterly earnings forecast below Wall Street expectations.

Lucid Group Inc., up 6 cents to $2.78.

The electric vehicle maker announced a restructuring plan that includes cutting 6% of its workforce.

American Woodmark Corp., down $3.62 to $89.04.

The cabinet maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.