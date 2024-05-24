Workday, Intuit fall; Ross Stores, Deckers Outdoor rise, Friday, 5/24/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Workday Inc., down $39.99 to $220.91.
The maker of human resources software trimmed its subscription revenue forecast for the year.
Ross Stores Inc., up $10.27 to $142.13.
The discount retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $128.25 to $1,032.90.
The maker of Ugg boots beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Guardant Health Inc., up $3.01 to $25.52.
An FDA advisory panel recommended approving the oncology testing services’ colon cancer test.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., up $6.15 to $158.51.
The defense contractor beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Intuit Inc., down $55.27 to $606.99.
The maker of TurboTax and other accounting software gave investors a quarterly earnings forecast below Wall Street expectations.
Lucid Group Inc., up 6 cents to $2.78.
The electric vehicle maker announced a restructuring plan that includes cutting 6% of its workforce.
American Woodmark Corp., down $3.62 to $89.04.
The cabinet maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
