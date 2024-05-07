Live Radio
WideOpenWest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 7:10 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The cable TV company posted revenue of $161.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, WideOpenWest said it expects revenue in the range of $158 million to $161 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WOW

