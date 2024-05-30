NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Precious metals Engelhard industrial bullion, Gold, per troy oz 1991.00…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Precious metals
|Engelhard industrial bullion, Gold, per troy oz
|1991.00
|1988.00
|Handy & Harman base price, Gold, per troy oz
|1994.45
|1984.60
|Handy & Harman fabric price, Gold, per troy oz
|2213.84
|2202.91
|LBMA Gold Price AM, Gold, per troy oz
|1988.50
|n.a.
|LBMA Gold Price PM, Gold, per troy oz
|1994.45
|n.a.
|Krugerrand, wholesale – E, Gold, per troy oz
|2071.63
|2061.07
|Maple Leaf, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz
|2091.55
|2080.89
|American Eagle, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz
|2091.55
|2080.89
|Mexican peso, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz
|2409.69
|2397.46
|Austria crown, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz
|1955.51
|1945.56
|Austria phil, troy oz. – E, Gold, per troy oz
|2091.55
|2080.89
|Engelhard industrial bullion, Silver, troy oz.
|23.2500
|23.2500
|Handy & Harman base price, Silver, troy oz.
|23.1630
|23.1240
|Handy & Harman fabric price, Silver, troy oz.
|28.9540
|28.9050
|LBMA spot price (GBP), Silver, troy oz.
|£18.5200
|n.a.
|(U.S.$ equivalent), Silver, troy oz.
|22.6400
|n.a.
|Coins, wholesale $1,000 face val – A, Silver, troy oz.
|19749
|19741
|LBMA Platinum Price PM, Other precious metals
|931.0
|n.a.
|Platinum, Engelhard industrial bullion, Other precious metals
|935.0
|932.0
|Palladium, Engelhard industrial bullion, Other precious metals
|1130.0
|1135.0
Other metals
|Aluminum, LME, $ per metric ton.
|2219.5000
|n.a.
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|3.6745
|3.7095
|Iron Ore, 62% Fe CFR China – S
|126.8000
|n.a.
|Steel, HRC USA, FOB Midwest Mill – S
|900
|n.a.
Battery/EV metals
|BMI Lithium Carbonate, EXW China, =99.2% – V,W
|22325
|22325
|BMI Lithium Hydroxide, EXW China, =56.5% – V,W
|19925
|19925
|BMI Cobalt sulphate, EXW China, >20.5% – V,M
|5275
|5275
|BMI Nickel Sulphate, EXW China, >22% – V,M
|4295
|4295
|BMI Flake Graphite, FOB China, -100 Mesh, 94-95% – V,M
|540
|540
Fibers and textiles
|Burlap, 10-oz, 40-inch NY yard – N,W
|0.7300
|0.7300
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb – U
|0.7637
|0.7475
|Cotlook ‘A’ Index – T
|91.8000
|n.a.
|Hides – U
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Wool, 64s, staple, Terr. delivery lb. – U,W
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Bran, wheat middlings, Kn. City; $ per ton – U,W
|135
|135
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu – BP,U
|4.4700
|4.4700
|Corn gluten feed, Midwest, ton – U,W
|162.87
|162.87
|Corn gluten meal, Midwest, ton – U,W
|580.85
|580.85
|Cottonseed meal 41%, ton – U,W
|350
|350
|Yellow Corn Hominy Feed, Cent Ill. – U,W
|138
|138
|Meat-bonemeal, 50% pro Mnpls ton – U,W
|440
|440
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. – U
|4.3200
|4.2825
|Rice, Long Grain Milled, No. 2 AR – U,W
|35.88
|35.88
|Sorghum, (Milo) No. 2 Gulf $/bu – U
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% – U,W
|457.60
|457.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu – BP,U
|12.9700
|13.0600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. – U
|8.9100
|9.1375
|Wheat, No. 2 soft red, St.Louis, bushel – U
|5.9650
|6.0675
|Wheat – Hard – KC (USDA) $ per bu – U
|6.7650
|6.7875
|Wheat, No. 1 soft white, del Portland, Ore – U
|6.9250
|6.9250
Foods
|choice 1-3,600-900 lbs. – U, Beef, carcass equiv. index value,
|285.35
|284.61
|select 1-3,600-900 lbs. – U, Beef, carcass equiv. index value,
|257.86
|256.57
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. – U,W
|1.1645
|1.1645
|Butter, AA Chicago, lb – D
|3.1075
|3.0100
|Cheddar cheese, barrels, Chicago lb. – D
|164.00
|158.00
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. – D
|166.50
|170.00
|Milk, Nonfat dry, Chicago lb. – D
|118.50
|117.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. – Y
|1.6185
|1.6662
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. – Y
|1.9074
|1.9565
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen – U
|1.1650
|1.4450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt – P
|17.30
|17.45
|Hams, 17-20 lbs, Mid-US lb fob – U
|0.85
|0.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt – U
|75.04
|76.43
|Pork bellies, 12-14 lbs Mid-US lb – U
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb – U
|1.1066
|1.1453
|Steers, Tex.-Okla. ch avg cwt – U
|n.a.
|185.00
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt – U,W
|254.88
|254.88
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. – U,W
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Grease, choice white, Chicago lb. – H
|0.4800
|0.4500
|Lard, Chicago lb. – U
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. – U,W
|0.5211
|0.5211
|Tallow, bleachable; Chicago lb. – H
|0.5375
|0.5375
|Tallow, edible, Chicago lb. – U
|n.a.
|n.a.
