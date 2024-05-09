White Mountains: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Thursday reported net income of…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Thursday reported net income of $236.4 million in its first quarter.

The Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $92.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $86.04 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $647.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $394.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.