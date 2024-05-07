Live Radio
Weyco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 4:37 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.7 million in its first quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $71.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEYS

