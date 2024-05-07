Weyco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.7 million in its first quarter.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.
The footwear distributor posted revenue of $71.6 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEYS
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.