Westwood Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 6:25 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The investment asset manager posted revenue of $22.7 million in the period.

