WestRock: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $15.5 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $15.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $4.73 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.