Westport: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The maker of natural-gas engine technology posted revenue of $77.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPRT

