Wesco International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 6:08 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $115.8 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.30 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.35 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.31 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCC

