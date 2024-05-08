Weis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Wednesday reported profit of $23.2 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) — Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) on Wednesday reported profit of $23.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 86 cents.

The food retailer posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.