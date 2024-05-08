Watts Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $72.6 million.

The North Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs posted revenue of $570.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $551.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTS

