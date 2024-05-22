WalkMe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.1…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The operator of cloud-based digital adoption platform posted revenue of $68.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, WalkMe said it expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $70 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $279 million to $283 million.

