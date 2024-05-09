Vuzix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Thursday reported a loss of $10…

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Henrietta, New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The wearable device maker posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

