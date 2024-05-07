VTEX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $52.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, VTEX said it expects revenue in the range of $54.5 million to $56 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $234 million to $243 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTEX

